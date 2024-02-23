Amid Sandeshkhali Showdown, BJP Bengal Leader Held For 'Running Prostitution Racket'

BJP leader Sabyasachi Ghosh has reportedly been arrested over allegations of running a "prostitution racket" in West Bengal's Howrah amid tussle in the state between the saffron party and the ruling TMC over accusations of sexual abuse by latter's Shahjahan Sheikh in Sandeshkhali.
Trinamool Congress reacted to reports of BJP leader's arrest and said in a post on X, "Sabyasachi Ghosh caught running a PROSTITUTION RACKET of MINOR GIRLS in his hotel in Howrah's Sankrail. The Police arrested 11 accused & rescued 6 victims from the spot. THIS IS BJP. They don't protect BETIS, they protect PIMPS!"
This comes amid BJP's demand for the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh who, along with his aides, is accused of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" women in the North 24 Parganas district town under coercion.
Shajahan has been absconding after a mob, allegedly affiliated with him, attacked Enforcement Directorate officials who had gone to search his premises in connection with a ration scam on January 5.
ALSO READ | Sandeshkhali: ED Books Absconding Sheikh Shahjahan In Money Laundering Case, Raids His House
West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, who on Thursday staged a sit-in outside Sandeshkhali police station demanding the arrest of absconding TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, was forcibly removed from the spot by law enforcers and packed off on a boat to be transported from the restive area.
Eight days after sustaining injuries during a protest in nearby Taki while trying to enter Sandeshkhali, a riverine area, Majumdar was on Thursday granted permission by the police to visit the trouble-torn region in North 24 Parganas district.
After meeting party leaders in the area, Majumdar went straight to Sandeshkhali police station and later started a sit-in outside it.
ALSO READ | BJP's Suvendu Adhikari Reaches Trouble-Torn Sandeshkhali After Being Stopped By Security Briefly
"I will continue my sit-in until Shajahan Sheikh is arrested. It has been so many days, but the police have failed to arrest him," he told reporters while raising slogans against the state government.
Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted raids at absconding Shahjahan Sheikh's Sandeshkhali residence and booked him under a money laundering case.