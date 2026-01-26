Belarus President Praises Indian Democracy, Seeks Stronger Ties on Republic Day

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka lauded the resilience of Indian democracy, calling it rooted in the “age-old wisdom of Indian civilization”.
Lukashenka said India’s role as BRICS chair is helping strengthen a multipolar world order and expressed interest in meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS summit later this year.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenka on Monday expressed pride in his country’s long-standing ties with India and praised the resilience of Indian democracy, saying it is rooted in the wisdom of Indian civilisation.
In congratulatory messages to President Draupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day, Lukashenka said the day reflects the “age-old wisdom of Indian civilization, which serves as the solid foundation of the world’s largest democracy”.
“Belarus is proud of its long-standing friendly relations with India. I am convinced that our cooperation, based on trust and mutual support, continues to develop steadily and acquire new practical significance,” he said.
“I am confident that through joint efforts we will fully realise the substantial potential for cooperation in industry, digitalisation, agriculture, and security,” Lukashenka wrote in his messages to the Indian leaders.
He noted that India, in its role as BRICS chair, is contributing to the strengthening of a multipolar and just world order.
Lukashenka also expressed his desire to meet Prime Minister Modi at the BRICS summit later this year during India’s rotating presidency, according to the Belarus presidential press service.
(with PTI inputs)