Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Banned Words In Parliament Now Include 'Corrupt, Hypocrisy, Chamcha...' Among Others

The booklet, which comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning this Monday, contains words and expressions which have been declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments.

Indian Parliament PTI

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 12:55 pm

The Lok Sabha secretariat has recently issued a booklet that contains different words that henceforth will be considered unparliamentary in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. 

The words include  'Jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate', and even everyday expressions like 'ashamed', 'abused, 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent'. As per the booklet, use of words like 'anarchist', 'Shakuni', 'dictatorial', 'taanashah', 'taanashahi', 'Jaichand', 'vinash purush', 'Khalistani' and 'khoon se kheti' would also be expunged if used during debates or otherwise in both the houses.

Other words termed unparliamentary

The booklet, that comes ahead of the Monsoon session beginning Monday (and will end on Augusy 18) has also blacklisted words including  'bloodshed', 'bloody', 'betrayed', 'ashamed', 'abused', 'cheated, 'chamcha', 'chamchagiri', 'chelas', 'childishness', 'corrupt', 'coward', 'criminal' and 'crocodile tears'.

Words like 'disgrace', 'donkey', 'drama', 'eyewash', 'fudge', 'hooliganism', 'hypocrisy', 'incompetent', 'mislead', 'lie' and 'untrue' have also been prohibited for use in Parliament from now on.

'Gaddar', 'girgit', 'goons', 'ghadiyali ansu', 'apmaan', 'asatya', 'ahankaar', 'corrupt', 'kala din', 'kala bazaari' and 'khareed farokht' have also been added to the list.

The booklet contains words and expressions which have been declared unparliamentary from time to time by the Chair in different Legislative bodies in the country as well as in Commonwealth Parliaments. They are a mixture of what has been blacklisted by the Parliament in 2021 and 2020. 

However, some of the keywords may not appear unparliamentary unless read in conjunction with the other expressions spoken during the parliamentary proceedings, according to the list.

Opposition hits out 

The diktat has sparked outrage among the Opposition leaders who have deemed it a curb on the freedom of speech and expression.

TMC MP Derek O' Brien said, "Now, we will not be allowed to use these basic words while delivering a speech in #Parliament : Ashamed. Abused. Betrayed. Corrupt. Hypocrisy. Incompetent I will use all these words. Suspend me. Fighting for democracy."



Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, TMC leader Mohua Moitra are among other leaders who also spoke against the compilation. 

