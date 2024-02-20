National

Bangladesh Islami Front Rejects 'India Out' Campaign, Citing Misinformation Spread

Bangladesh Islami Front firmly rejects the 'India Out' social media campaign, denouncing it as fueled by hate and misinformation.

February 20, 2024

Bangladesh Islami Front, a far-right political party in Bangladesh, has rejected the 'India Out' social media campaign circulating in the country. SUM Abdus Samad, Secretary General of the party, criticized the campaign, labeling it as driven by hard-line elements spreading hate and misinformation. The campaign gained momentum after Sheikh Hasina's fourth-term victory in the recent national elections. Abdus Samad emphasized the importance of cordial ties between Bangladesh and India, highlighting the need to dispel historical misinformation.

According to Samad, longstanding misconceptions exist, such as false claims that India engaged in negative actions during the 1971 conflict. He stressed the necessity for India to demonstrate friendship and dispel misconceptions, stating, "We are not against Bangladesh; we are friends."

The 'India Out' campaign, led by Pinaki Bhattacharya, a self-described exiled blogger and human rights defender, called for the boycott of Indian goods post-election. Bhattacharya's followers allege that the movement is fueled by India's support for Sheikh Hasina, questioning the fairness of the Bangladeshi elections. A report from the Digital Forensics and Research and Analytics Centre (D-FRAC) suggests that the online boycott trend may be driven by individuals associated with anti-India activities in Bangladesh.

Abdus Samad expressed support for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, acknowledging the country's significant growth and development during her tenure. He highlighted the improvements in connectivity between India and Bangladesh, citing examples such as increased train connectivity and expanded trade routes.

