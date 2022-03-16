Wednesday, Mar 16, 2022
Baijal Directs Delhi Police To Publicise Online Delivery Initiative Via Vernacular Media

The direction came after Baijal held a meeting to review the status of use of technology in policing.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Updated: 16 Mar 2022 2:33 pm

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Tuesday directed the police to publicise the online delivery of public services like viewing FIR, complaint status and tenant verification, through vernacular media to create mass awareness. The direction came after Baijal held a meeting to review the status of use of technology in policing.

"Reviewed the status of 'Use of Technology in Policing' along with @CPDelhi, ACS (Home) and other senior officers today. It was informed that 24 Citizen-Centric Services like lodging e-FIR for motor vehicle/property theft, online reporting of Cyber Offences, Police Clearance Certificate etc are being provided online without human interface," he said in a series of tweets.

"While appreciating the efforts made by @DelhiPolice in ensuring online delivery of public services, emphasized the need to publicize these initiatives, particularly through vernacular media, to create wider public awareness," he said. Advised Delhi Police to put in place an institutional mechanism to ensure constant upgradation of technology and capacity building of human resources to avoid obsolescence, Baijal said in another tweet.

Also stressed upon the use of multiple technology driven public platforms for crime detection and prevention besides collaboration with technical institutions like IIITD, IGDTUW etc to find innovative  technological solutions for improving policing at the ground level, he added.

With PTI Inputs

