Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal

Vendors, Grocers Affected: Several business and shop owners expressed discontent over their work being affected due to internet suspension. As services resumed on Thursday, UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal President -- Mandal Deepak Soni -- said, "Internet has become essential for business just as air, water and light are for life. Even rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and small traders rely on online payment systems. The internet shutdown severely impacted business worth millions. Now, we expect improvement." Another fruit vendor, Ejaz, said, "I didn't set up my stall since October 14 because everyone was seeking to borrow, saying they would pay once the net service was restored. A lot of my stock rotted. But today I will set up my stall again." Though all markets except those in Maharajganj reopened on Wednesday, some others remained close. As per a PTI report, only a handful of grocery shops were open in the Maharajganj market as of 11 am.