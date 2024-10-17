Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal

Tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich remained critical as authorities worked towards restoring normalcy in the region after communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday, leaving a 22-year-old man dead.
Internet was shut down in the district on Tuesday and over 50 persons were arrested in connection with the communal violence in Maharajganj.
Bahraich Violence | Latest Updates
Suspects Try To Feel, 2 Suffer Gunshot Wounds: Five suspects in the Bahraich violence were arrested after they tried to flee to Nepal after an encounter, with two of them suffering gunshot injuries. A senior officer said that police have already established that one of the accused has links in Nepal.
Internet Services Restored: Amid attempts to restore normalcy in Bahraich, internet services were restored in the region. Police have however issued a strict warning aaginst spreading rumours, urging residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to tone down the tension. Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless." Tripathi added that autopsy reports confirmed gunshot wounds to be the cause of death.
Vendors, Grocers Affected: Several business and shop owners expressed discontent over their work being affected due to internet suspension. As services resumed on Thursday, UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal President -- Mandal Deepak Soni -- said, "Internet has become essential for business just as air, water and light are for life. Even rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and small traders rely on online payment systems. The internet shutdown severely impacted business worth millions. Now, we expect improvement." Another fruit vendor, Ejaz, said, "I didn't set up my stall since October 14 because everyone was seeking to borrow, saying they would pay once the net service was restored. A lot of my stock rotted. But today I will set up my stall again." Though all markets except those in Maharajganj reopened on Wednesday, some others remained close. As per a PTI report, only a handful of grocery shops were open in the Maharajganj market as of 11 am.
Oppn Slams BJP Govt: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the communal violence in Bahraich as a failure of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and the local administration. The former UP CM also wondered why there was "no police security" when "such a big event" was being organised. He asked if the administration was not aware of what the situation was and how it happened.
What Happened In Bahraich: Violence broke out in Maharajganj in Bahraich's Mahsi tehsil on Sunday allegedly over the loud music playing outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession. A 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, part of the passing group, died of a gunshot wound in the violence. The incident further triggered vandalism and arson in the area, with angry mobs setting several houses, shops, showrooms and hospitals on fire. Police have so far registered 12 FIRs in this regard and arrested 55 suspects in connection with the violence and murder, officials said.