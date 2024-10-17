National

Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal

A senior officer said that police have already established that one of the accused has links in Nepal.

Bahraich violence latest updates
Security personnel deployed to maintain law & order in a violence-affected area in Bahraich | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Tensions in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich remained critical as authorities worked towards restoring normalcy in the region after communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession on Sunday, leaving a 22-year-old man dead.

Internet was shut down in the district on Tuesday and over 50 persons were arrested in connection with the communal violence in Maharajganj.

Bahraich Violence | Latest Updates

  • Suspects Try To Feel, 2 Suffer Gunshot Wounds: Five suspects in the Bahraich violence were arrested after they tried to flee to Nepal after an encounter, with two of them suffering gunshot injuries. A senior officer said that police have already established that one of the accused has links in Nepal.

  • Internet Services Restored: Amid attempts to restore normalcy in Bahraich, internet services were restored in the region. Police have however issued a strict warning aaginst spreading rumours, urging residents to prioritise communal harmony amid the ongoing efforts to tone down the tension. Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said, "In relation to the incident in Maharajganj on October 13, false information is being spread on social media to disrupt communal harmony. Claims that the deceased was electrocuted, attacked with a sword, or had his nails pulled out are baseless." Tripathi added that autopsy reports confirmed gunshot wounds to be the cause of death.

  • Vendors, Grocers Affected: Several business and shop owners expressed discontent over their work being affected due to internet suspension. As services resumed on Thursday, UP Udyog Vyapar Mandal President -- Mandal Deepak Soni -- said, "Internet has become essential for business just as air, water and light are for life. Even rickshaw pullers, vegetable vendors and small traders rely on online payment systems. The internet shutdown severely impacted business worth millions. Now, we expect improvement." Another fruit vendor, Ejaz, said, "I didn't set up my stall since October 14 because everyone was seeking to borrow, saying they would pay once the net service was restored. A lot of my stock rotted. But today I will set up my stall again." Though all markets except those in Maharajganj reopened on Wednesday, some others remained close. As per a PTI report, only a handful of grocery shops were open in the Maharajganj market as of 11 am.

  • Oppn Slams BJP Govt: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav termed the communal violence in Bahraich as a failure of the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government and the local administration. The former UP CM also wondered why there was "no police security" when "such a big event" was being organised. He asked if the administration was not aware of what the situation was and how it happened.

  • What Happened In Bahraich: Violence broke out in Maharajganj in Bahraich's Mahsi tehsil on Sunday allegedly over the loud music playing outside a place of worship during a Durga Puja idol immersion procession. A 22-year-old Ram Gopal Mishra, part of the passing group, died of a gunshot wound in the violence. The incident further triggered vandalism and arson in the area, with angry mobs setting several houses, shops, showrooms and hospitals on fire. Police have so far registered 12 FIRs in this regard and arrested 55 suspects in connection with the violence and murder, officials said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja Sends Bak Will Young; NZ - 143/2 (37 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  2. DP World ILT20 Development Tournament 2024 Final: Gulf Giants Beat Pearls By Six Wickets To Clinch Title
  3. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rahane, Pujara Trend As India Implode In Bengaluru
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Bowl Out For 46; List Of Top-Five Lowest Totals Home And Away
  5. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: India Register Their Lowest-Ever Score On Home Soil; Check List And Other Stats
Football News
  1. Man United Vs Brentford, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Match Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  2. Arsenal Bounce Back With Valerenga Victory As Barcelona Hit Hammarby For Nine
  3. Southampton Vs Leicester, Premier League Preview: Players To Watch, Prediction, Head-To-Head Record
  4. Paul Pogba Wants To Be Back On The Pitch, Says He's 'Not A Cheater'
  5. Lionel Messi Tips Lautaro Martinez For Ballon D'Or After 'Spectacular Year'
Tennis News
  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Rafael Nadal Semi-final Showdown Booked At 6 Kings Slam
  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic Set For 6 Kings Slam Semi-final In Saudi Arabia
  3. Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz To Fill Void After Rafael Nadal Retirement
  4. Rafael Nadal Retirement: Spaniard's 'Unfathomable' French Open Record Will Not Be Matched, Says Chang
  5. Rafael Nadal Knew The Time Was Right To Move On, Says Michael Chang
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  2. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  3. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  4. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction
  5. Hockey India League: Over 350 Players In Fray For First-Ever Women's HIL Auctions

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: 2 Of 5 Suspects Suffer Gunshot Wounds In Encounter While Fleeing To Nepal
  2. Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As Haryana CM
  3. What's In A Slogan? Jai Shri Ram: From Devotion To Intimidation
  4. “Raavan Knew His Fate, But Fought Till His Last Breath” |Interview With Chhau Dancer Sachin Mahato
  5. Tracing An Adivasi Ancestry Line to Raavan
Entertainment News
  1. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  2. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  3. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
  4. 'It’s Bisan from Gaza, And I’m Still Alive': An Aesthetics Of Empathy
  5. Tamil Cinema’s Demon King Or Tragic Hero? 
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Israeli Airstrikes Continue To Pound Parts Of Lebanon
  2. Russia-Ukraine War | In Pics
  3. Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrant Against Sheikh Hasina
  4. Hungry Stray Dogs Eat Dead Bodies In Gaza As Starvation Crisis Worsens
  5. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol And Claims | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. As Russia-Ukraine War Escalates, Zelenskyy Releases 'Victory Plan' | What We Know
  2. 'As We Said...': India Hits Back After Trudeau's 'No Proof, Only Intelligence' Remark
  3. India Vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ravindra Jadeja Sends Bak Will Young; NZ - 143/2 (37 Overs), IND - 46 All Out
  4. Daily Horoscope, October 17, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  5. Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Takes Oath As CM, Bringing BJP's Govt For 3rd Straight Term
  6. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  7. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  8. Will India Go To Pakistan For Champions Trophy? A New Chapter In INDO-PAK Cricket Diplomacy