Tuesday, Dec 13, 2022
Baghel Government To Celebrate Completion Of Four Years As ‘Chhattisgarh Gaurav Diwas' On Dec 17

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also address the people of the state on the occasion, the officer from the public relations department said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Photo: Suresh K. Pandey

Updated: 13 Dec 2022 9:11 pm

Chhattisgarh Gaurav Diwas will be observed on December 17 to mark the completion of the Bhupesh Baghel-led Congress government's fourth year in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

Programmes will be organised at gauthans, cooperative societies, paddy procurement centres, tendu leaves collection centres, among other places to create awareness about the state government's welfare schemes, the officer from the public relations department said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will also address the people of the state on the occasion, he said.

Farmers, presidents, and members of gauthans, landless labourers, public representatives, members of local civic bodies and members of Rajiv Mitan Club will be invited to gauthans on December 17, he said.

Similarly, farmers will be invited to primary cooperative societies as well as paddy procurement centre and information government schemes will be given to them, the officer said.

-With PTI Input

