Monday, Aug 29, 2022
Azad Should Work Together With NDA: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has said that Ghulam Nabi Azad should join hands with the ruling NDA to facilitate development in Jammu and Kashmir or the country.

Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad
Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad PTI

Updated: 29 Aug 2022 10:41 pm

 Union Minister and RPI (Athawale) president Ramdas Athawale on Monday said Ghulam Nabi Azad, who recently quit the Congress, should work together with the ruling NDA.

The Congress is fast losing its popularity under Rahul Gandhi's leadership and many leaders are quitting the party, he said. "Ghulam Nabi Azad has now got ‘Azadi’ (freedom) after quitting Congress," Athawale told reporters here.

 He said the "maximum" Congress party in Jammu and Kashmir would go with Azad, he said. "I would like to appeal to Ghulam Nabi Azad that you come to our NDA. You should come to NDA for the sake of the development of Jammu Kashmir or the country. If you have to form a separate party. That is good and you have the liberty. But, your party should come to NDA," he said.

Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was emotional in his farewell to Azad in Rajya Sabha. It is wrong to make allegations against Modi and the BJP as the BJP now represented all castes and religions, he said.

 He cited the examples of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu occupying the top Constitutional post of President.  Asked who will become the president of Congress, he said it would be good for NDA if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Congress chief.

 "I feel it will be very good for us if Rahul Gandhi Ji becomes the president...But it is not known who will become the president. Whoever becomes president, our greetings...He should do well and expand his party," Athawale added. "It will be good if a senior person is given the responsibility. But, it is for the Congress to take a decision as to what to do. Congress should elect a permanent president quickly and work to improve their party," he said.

 Athawale expressed confidence that the BJP and NDA would come to power in the 2024 General Elections with a thumping majority. He congratulated the Indian cricket team for its win against Pakistan on Sunday in the Asia Cup and said the country can defeat Pakistan if there is a war ever with the neighboring country.

 On the ruling TRS' allegation that the Centre is not allocating funds to the state, Athawale said the NDA government works for the people and that he is ready to address issues if any.

