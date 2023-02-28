Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Average Max Temp In Delhi For Feb In 2023 Third Highest In 63 Years: Official Data

Home National

Average Max Temp In Delhi For Feb In 2023 Third Highest In 63 Years: Official Data

The city registered a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station. It was seven notches above normal.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 8:45 pm

The average maximum temperature in Delhi for the month of February this year has been pegged at 27.7 degrees Celsius, the third highest in the last 63 years, according to data shared by officials on Tuesday.

The city registered a high of 32.1 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station. It was seven notches above normal.

According to data shared by officials, the city had registered an average maximum temperature of 27.9 degrees Celsius in February at Safdarjung station in 1960. The corresponding figure in 2006 stood at 29.7 degrees Celsius and the reading for the year 2023 stands at 27.7 degrees Celsius, as per the data shared.

Related stories

Jharkhand Experiences Summer-Like Weather In Feb As Mercury Soars

Emergency Declared In West Virginia Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Cold Weather Conditions Continue In Punjab, Haryana

The national capital has seen a few spells of hot weather this February. 

Delhi on February 20 had recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading on Monday was nine notches above normal.

On Tuesday evening, the relative humidity was recorded at 42 per cent, according to the IMD data.

Delhi’s air quality stood in the 'poor' category as the air quality index (AQI) read 222 at 7 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Weather Forecast Climate Change Weather News New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM