Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Reports 1,028 New Covid Cases, 18 More Deaths

The positivity rate has declined to 3.08 per cent as against 4 per cent on Tuesday.

Assam Reports 1,028 New Covid Cases, 18 More Deaths
Assam records fresh COVID-19 cases AP Photo/Channi Anand

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 10:29 am

Assam registered 1,028 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday pushing the tally to 7,18,920, while the death of 18 more coronavirus patients took the total fatality count to 6,499, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission. The state had reported 1,486 new cases and 20 deaths due to the disease on Tuesday.

The positivity rate has declined to 3.08 per cent as against 4 per cent on Tuesday. The number of samples tested during the day is 33,425 while the figure was 37,180 the previous day. The number of active cases in the state decreased to 15,178 from 19,461 on Tuesday.

The bulletin said that 1,347 Covid patients have died due to other causes so far. The current death rate in the state is 0.90 per cent with Kamrup Metro district, comprising mainly the Guwahati city, reporting seven fatalities. Darrang, Dibrugarh and Golaghat districts recorded two deaths each.

Related stories

Arunachal Pradesh Reports 237 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Two New Fatalities

Maharashtra: Nashik Records 1,086 COVID-19Cases; Six Deaths

Market Associations In Delhi Urge Govt To Withdraw Night Curfew As Covid Cases Decline

Kamrup Metropolitan reported the highest positive cases at 254 followed by 61 in Lakhimpur, 48 in Kamrup Rural and 46 in Goalpara districts. The number of recovered patients discharged from hospitals during the day is 5,293. Altogether 6,95,896 people were cured of the disease in the state so far with a recovery rate of 96.80 per cent. The bulletin said that 57,671 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine on Wednesday, with the total number of inoculated beneficiaries rising to 4,15,09,970.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Assam COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Rising Covid-19 Cases Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Can't Play With Careers Of Students: SC Refuses To Postpone GATE Exam

Can't Play With Careers Of Students: SC Refuses To Postpone GATE Exam

Jaishankar Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'China-Pakistan Brought Closer' Remark

Covid-19 News India: 1,72,433 Fresh Coronavirus Cases Recorded, 1,008 Deaths

PM's Statement In Context Of Union Budget Contrary To Reality: Gehlot

Will Nirmala Sitharaman’s Promise Of Creating 6 Million Jobs Hold Good?

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations