Assam, Raj Government Call On V-P Elect Dhankhar

Governors of Assam and Rajasthan called on Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Sunday. 

Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary on their way to attend assembly session in Guwahati. PTI

Updated: 07 Aug 2022 3:36 pm

Governors of Assam and Rajasthan called on Vice-President elect Jagdeep Dhankhar here on Sunday. 

Dhankhar tweeted about his meetings with Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra. 

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and the party's national secretary Sunil Deodhar also called on the V-P elect. 

On Saturday, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Dhankhar won with a huge vote share of 74.36 percent, the highest in the last six vice-presidential elections, with 528 votes against the joint Opposition pick Margaret Alva's 182 votes. 

He will take oath as the 14th Vice President of India on August 11.

(Inputs from PTI)

