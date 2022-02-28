Monday, Feb 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam Logs 11 New COVID Cases, Zero Death

The new cases were detected from 1,788 sample tests conducted during the day.

Assam Logs 11 New COVID Cases, Zero Death
Assam records fresh COVID-19 cases PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2022 8:05 pm

Assam logged 11 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Sunday, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The 11 new cases pushed the COVID-19 caseload 7,24,110. The new cases were detected from 1,788 sample tests conducted during the day.

The positivity rate at 0.62 per cent. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, logged eight fresh infections against four the previous day. With no death reported during the day, the death toll in the state remained at 6,638 with the death rate at 0.92 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons also stood at 1,347. The number of COVID patients discharged from different hospitals during the day was 22, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,15,903 with the recovery rate at 98.87 per cent.

Related stories

Mr. Iqbal Singh Chahal: A Warrior Who Successfully Controlled The Spread Of Covid-19 In Mumbai

Dynasts Dented Country's Self-Confidence By Questioning Covid Vaccine: PM Modi

Shruti Haasan Says 'I'm On The Mend' As She Tests Positive For Covid-19

Assam currently has 222 active COVID-19 cases. The state had reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday. The NHM further said a total of 4,32,56,388 doses of vaccines have been administered. This comprises 2,33,84,523 first doses, 1,96,14,850 second doses and 2,57,015 precaution doses.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Assam Assam Guwahati
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Moderate Intensity Quake Hits Dharamshala

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes