Assam Logs 11 New COVID Cases, Zero Death

Assam logged 11 new COVID-19 cases and zero death on Sunday, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said. The 11 new cases pushed the COVID-19 caseload 7,24,110. The new cases were detected from 1,788 sample tests conducted during the day.

The positivity rate at 0.62 per cent. Kamrup Metropolitan district, which primarily comprises Guwahati city, logged eight fresh infections against four the previous day. With no death reported during the day, the death toll in the state remained at 6,638 with the death rate at 0.92 per cent.

The number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other reasons also stood at 1,347. The number of COVID patients discharged from different hospitals during the day was 22, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,15,903 with the recovery rate at 98.87 per cent.

Assam currently has 222 active COVID-19 cases. The state had reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday. The NHM further said a total of 4,32,56,388 doses of vaccines have been administered. This comprises 2,33,84,523 first doses, 1,96,14,850 second doses and 2,57,015 precaution doses.

