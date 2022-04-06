Wednesday, Apr 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Assam: Dacoit Killed In Gunfight With Police

It was suspected that this incident was linked to a group of former National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militants.

Assam: Dacoit Killed In Gunfight With Police
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Apr 2022 5:14 pm

A dacoit, wanted in a murder case, was killed in a gunfight with the police in Assam's Chirang district on Wednesday, officials said.

A group of dacoits had attacked a house in Kamarpara in Dhaligaon police station area on Tuesday, and as the family raised an alarm, they escaped after opening fire, in which a man was killed, police said.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot and launched a combing operation in the area, they said.

Related stories

Greece: General Strike Shuts Down Services Across Country

Exodus Of Kashmiri Pandits — Claims Versus Reality

Four Kashmiri Pandits Among 14 Hindus Killed By Terrorists In J&K Since 2019: Govt

The police were fired upon by the dacoits near a bridge on Aie river. A heavy exchange of fire followed in which one of the dacoits was killed while the others fled from the spot, they added.

The dacoit killed in the gunfight was identified as Manjit Basumatary, police said.

It was suspected that this incident was linked to a group of former National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) militants. Two members of that group were killed in a gunfight with the police on Tuesday, they said.

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year.

Tags

National Dacoit Gunfight Police Encounter Encounter United Liberation Of Bodoland (ULB) Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Bodoland People's Front (BPF) Assam Assam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Ishaan Khatter And Ananya Panday Call It Quits After 3 Years Of Relationship

Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Kuwait

Vijay and Pooja Hegde’s ‘Beast’ Banned In Kuwait