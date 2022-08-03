Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
Assam CM's Directive To Make Elaborate Arrangements For 75th I-Day

The chief minister held a meeting with senior officers of the civil and security forces and asked them to prepare blueprints for a three-day celebration from August 14 to 16. 

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 7:40 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday directed officials to make elaborate arrangements for celebrating the country's  75th Independence Day in a grand manner.

The chief minister held a meeting with senior officers of the civil and security forces and asked them to prepare blueprints for a three-day celebration from August 14 to 16. 

Sarma said preparations should be made to enable people from all sections of the society to celebrate the occasion.

The young generation should also be able to connect with the rich heritage of the country and the sacrifices of freedom fighters, he said.

Government buildings would be illuminated aesthetically and patriotic songs will be played across the state in the run-up to Independence Day, the chief minister said. 

Sarma asked Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah to hold a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners to plan the celebrations in their respective districts.

The chief minister also asked the security forces to take adequate measures to foil any bid from any anti-social element to disrupt the celebrations. 

(With PTI Inputs)

