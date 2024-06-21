As PM Modi Steps Into His Third Term, India’s Foreign Policy Challenges Ahead

Foreign policy has been the Narendra Modi government’s strong point throughout his first two terms in power. The world cannot ignore India thanks to its size, its large domestic market, and its growing economic clout, though the growth has not been equitable. There will not be much change in foreign policy in Modi’s third term as India has so far managed well, but there are some tricky issues that the government has to carefully navigate. While India – US ties are on a high, New Delhi has cleverly managed to work with the US without compromising its relations with traditional ally Russia. Delhi has excellent relations with Washington and Europe, ASEAN, Australia and Japan as well as the Global South, where it is competing for leadership with China.