As Manipur Violence Flares Again, Rape Becomes A Weapon

How Violence Escalated in ‘Peaceful’ Jiribam

Jiribam, which had remained relatively untouched by the violence that began in May 2023 between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities, came under attack in June this year when the homes of Kuki-Zo-Hmar peoples were attacked. The minority Hmar people are a scheduled tribe belonging to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo ethnic group living across northeastern states like Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Assam and parts of Myanmar. In August, the Hmars and Meiteis reportedly reached an agreement for peace, prompting some like N Hmar to return to their villages in Jiribam. Despite the so-called peace treaty between the Hmars and Meiteis, villages around N's home village Zairawn (which had not been attacked untill November 7) remained tense. Kukis and Meiteis had been clashing in the nearby village of Mongbung and Sejang through September and October. These Kuki and Meitei communities were not part of any of the peace talks. Moreover, even the Hmar civil society across Manipur refused to accept the agreement. The Hmar Inpui, the community’s apex body, had eventually claimed in August itself that the peace pact was ‘null and void’ as it had been signed by its affiliated units in Jiribam without the knowledge or intimation of the general headquarters and senior leaders.