Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi Court For Regular Bail In Excise Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved the Rouse Avenue court seeking regular bail in the Delhi liquor excise policy case. The court is expected to take up the matter at 2 pm today.
This development comes a day after the Supreme Court refused to grant an urgent hearing on Kejriwal's plea for an extension of his interim bail by seven days on medical grounds in the money laundering case. The Supreme Court's vacation bench said the Chief Justice of India would take a call on the listing of Kejriwal's application.
Kejriwal was granted 21-day interim bail earlier this month to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He is required to surrender before the police by June 2, a day after the polls conclude.
The application stated that recent medical tests revealed elevated blood glucose and ketone levels, suggesting potential kidney-related complications and damage.
Kejriwal was arrested by ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the now-cancelled Delhi excise policy 2021-22.