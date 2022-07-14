Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Army Installs 100-ft-high Tricolor In Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar, Dedicates It To Residents

The Army has installed a 100-ft high national high in Jammu & Kashmir which is aimed at instilling pride among the residents of the union territory.

Indian Flag on a Pole.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 9:40 pm

The Army on Thursday dedicated a 100-ft-high national flag installed here to the people in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, a defense spokesperson said. The installation of the flag at the Kuleed Chowk was completed in a record time of 40 days and it is one of its kind in the Jammu region, he said.

General Officer Commanding, Counter-Insurgency Force (Delta), and Major General Ajay Kumar dedicated the tricolor to the public at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day Kishtwar Cultural Festival. A large number of people, including local students, witnessed the event.

This initiative is aimed at instilling pride among the people towards the tricolor, the spokesperson said. Religious heads of different communities also unveiled "a newly constructed memorial to honor all the Bravehearts of Kishtwar who laid down their lives in the line of duty", he said.

In his address, GOC Kumar appreciated the district administration and police for fast-tracking the necessary permissions and clearances for the project and all assistance provided to the Army. The Kishtwar Cultural Festival is being organized by the Army at the Chowgan Ground to promote goodwill and national integration, and showcase the talent and cultural heritage of the region, the spokesperson said.

