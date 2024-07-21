National

Army Chief Gen Dwivedi Assures Peace, Stability In J&K With 'Synergetic Approach'

The meeting took place at both the Raj Bhawan and the police headquarters, with attendance from director generals of the BSF, CRPF, and J&K Police, along with heads of intelligence agencies and other senior security officials.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi |
Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi assured Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday that the armed forces and security agencies will work closely together to handle increasing terrorist activities in the Jammu region and ensure peace and stability.

Their assurance came during consecutive high-level security meetings held in Jammu, amid concern over rising number of terror attacks and infiltration from across the border.

The meeting took place at both the Raj Bhawan and the police headquarters, with attendance from director generals of the BSF, CRPF, and J&K Police, along with heads of intelligence agencies and other senior security officials.

General Dwivedi led an initial meeting lasting over an hour at the police headquarters.

Subsequently, almost all participants convened for another session at the Raj Bhawan after Lt Governor Sinha, who had been in Srinagar, returned to Jammu.

Army in J&K (representational image) - null
J&K: Indian Army Deploys 500 Para Commandos To Nab Terrorists From Pak; Army Chief To Hold Meeting Today

BY Outlook Web Desk

Sinha chaired the high-level meeting with the Army Chief, various heads of security and law-enforcement agencies and asked them to pro-actively conduct coordinated counterterrorism operations in the Jammu Division.

"We must launch meticulous and well-planned counterterrorism operations with greater synergy between all the agencies to wipe out terrorists and those aiding and abetting them," the LG said.

Sinha also directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero cross-border infiltration, an official statement said.

The Army chief's visit to Jammu, second in less than three weeks after taking charge as the 30th chief of the Indian Army on June 30, comes close on the heels of two terror attacks that left nine army personnel, including a captain, dead in remote forest belts of Machedi in Kathua and Desa forest in Doda on July 8 and July 15.

The officials said the senior officers of defence and home ministry also attended the meeting chaired by the army chief in Jammu.

In a post on X, Indian Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) said the 'Joint Security Review Meeting' at Jammu focussed on thwarting the malevolent design of terrorists and anti national elements in the region. It also shared four pictures from the visit of army chief including one from his one-on-one meeting with the Lt Governor.

An Indian Army soldier stands guard near the Line of Control (LoC), in Poonch district of Jammu & Kashmir - PTI
Recent Terror Attacks In Jammu And Kashmir Amid Claims Of 'Normalcy'

BY Outlook Web Desk

The ADGPI said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) met Sinha and deliberated on the prevailing security dynamics in the region.

"COAS assured the LG J&K on a synergetic approach by Armed Forces and security Agencies to tackle the present situation and maintain peace and stability in the region," it said.

Referring to the meeting chaired at the police headquarters, the ADGPI said all stakeholders from security forces and Intelligence agencies, operating in UT of J&K, attended it.

On July 16, the Army said all formations of the Udhampur-based northern command are committed to eliminate the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army said it has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with the Jammu and Kashmir Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated from across the border and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda and Kishtwar districts in Jammu region and thereafter to Kashmir.

On July 3, the chief of army staff visited the border district of Poonch and also chaired a meeting in Jammu and reviewed the security situation.

A security official stands guard amid heavy security near the site of a recent encounter with terrorists at Desa village, in Doda district, Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - PTI
Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier on July 11, senior BSF and police officials from Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab discussed ways to share real-time inputs and further strengthen the anti-infiltration grid along the International Border in a meeting in Kathua district.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Woakes Calls On England To Kick On After Strong End To Day Three
  2. India Vs UAE, Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Nepal Vs Pakistan, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP-W Vs PAK-W Match
  4. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings, LPL 2024, Final Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. The Hundred Women's Competition 2024: Start Date, Full Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. England At Euro 2024: Alexander-Arnold Says Lineker's Criticism Was Warranted
  2. Bayern Munich Sporting Director Max Eberl Suggests Joshua Kimmich Future In Doubt
  3. Thomas Meunier Completes Return To French Football With Lille
  4. Rangers 0-2 Manchester United: Diallo And Hugill Secure Red Devils' First Pre-season Win
  5. Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Tottenham: Bissouma And Scarlett Seal Spurs Win
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open Champion Alexander Zverev Into Another Final With Pedro Martinez Win
  2. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Forced Into Survival Mode During Duje Ajdukovic Win In Bastad
  3. Rafael Nadal Confirms Swedish Open Final Spot With Another Comeback Win
  4. Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini Sees Off Stefanos Tsitsipas To Seal Final Spot
  5. Alexander Zverev Soars Past Zhizhen Zhang To Reach Hamburg Open Semi-finals
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' In NEET Paper Leak Case; Bangladesh Protests Continue
  2. MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row
  3. Radhe Maa, The Lady In Red
  4. Kerala: Teenager Tests Positive For Nipah Virus, State Admn Gears For Outbreak Prevention | Details
  5. Jindal Group Executive Sent On Administrative Leave Over Molestation Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. A Guide To Godmen In Indian Cinema
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. 'Maharaj': When A Rich Historical Case Meets A Mediocre Film
  4. 'Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper' On Netflix Review: Manav Kaul’s Desperate Attempt To Save This Weakly Implemented Series Is Evident Throughout
  5. Fawad Khan Apologises For Keeping His Indian Fans Waiting So Long For His Comeback
US News
  1. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
  2. Designer Moments At The Paris Olympics 2024 You’ll Love
  3. Paris Adds 60Kms Of New Bike Lane Network Ahead Of 2024 Olympics | Paris 2024 Olympics Full Schedule
  4. Cyber Apocalypse Or Just A Glitch? The Wild Theories Behind Friday's IT Crash
  5. 10 Worst Foods In The World
World News
  1. In New Advisory, US Asks Its Citizens Not To Travel To Bangladesh
  2. Baby Delivered From Dead Mother, 13 Killed In Israeli Airstrike On Gaza Refugee Camps | Latest
  3. Israel Strikes 'Military Targets' In Yemen's Hodeidah After Drone Attack On Tel Aviv
  4. Lebanon's Hezbollah Fires Dozens Of Rockets At Israeli Kibbutz After Drone Strike Wounds Civilians
  5. 'Vision From God': Oklahoma Man Predicted Trump's Assassination Bid Nearly 4 Months Ago | WATCH
Latest Stories
  1. Harbhajan Singh Schools Pakistan Journalist For 'Silly' MS Dhoni-Mohammad Rizwan Comparison
  2. Elon Musk Congratulates PM Modi For ‘Being Most Followed World Leader’ On X
  3. Assam Will Become Muslim-majority State By 2041: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
  4. UPSC Chairperson Manoj Soni Tenders Resignation Nearly 5 Years Before His Tenure
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 1: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Rom-Com Opens Steady With Rs 8.50 Crore
  6. Sports Highlights July 20: Rafael Nadal Moves Into Swedish Open Final; Manolo Marquez Appointed India Football Coach
  7. Breaking News July 20 Highlights: NEET Result 2024 Revised, Bangladesh Protests & More
  8. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3's Payal Malik Hints She Wants To Part Ways From Armaan Malik: I Am Done With The Drama And Hate