Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Angadia Firm Looted In Mumbai; Over Rs 77 Lakh Cash Stolen

The police have examined the CCTV footage from the shop and the locality, the official said.

Angadia Firm Looted In Mumbai; Over Rs 77 Lakh Cash Stolen
Angadia Firm Looted In Mumbai; Over Rs 77 Lakh Cash Stolen

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 9:41 pm

 Five unidentified armed men allegedly looted an angadia firm and decamped with cash worth over Rs 77 lakh in the eastern suburb of Mulund here, police said on Wednesday.  
       

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon at a shop providing angadia services in Panch Rasta locality, an official said. Five men entered the premises and threatened the owner and another employee with a revolver and decamped with over Rs 77 lakh cash, he said.
       

The police have examined the CCTV footage from the shop and the locality, the official said. An angadia firm offers services such as transfer of money, diamonds, and jewellery, within a maximum of 24 hours for a fee.
       

Related stories

Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar

 NEWSFLASH: Delhi Logs 3,028 New Covid-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

2020 Delhi Riots: Umar Khalid, Others Incited Violence, Police Tells Court, Opposes Bail Pleas

“We will register a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act. A probe is underway to zero in on the accused,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 7 Prashant Kadam said.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Looting Mumbai Police Mumbai City
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

Kodanad Heist-And-Murder Case: Accused On Bail Wants To Be Taken Back To Prison

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

MP: Govt School Teacher Donates Retirement Benefits Worth Rs 40 Lakh To Poor Students

Maharashtra: Footwear Shop Gutted In Fire At Sinnar

Delhi Logs 3,028 New Covid-19 Cases, 27 Deaths

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast

Actress Mouni Roy being showered with yellow flowers from family and friends at the ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Shares Gorgeous Photos From Her Haldi Celebrations

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs