Andhra Pradesh: Woman's Body Found Chopped Up, Stored In Drum For Over A Year

In yet another incident that is eerily similar to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, a woman's chopped up body parts were found stored in a drum in a locked up rented accommodation in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakhapatnam.

The police suspects that the body may have been locked up and stored since last year.

"The said case has come to light from Maduravada of Visakhapatnam today when the owner of the house forcefully entered the house to clear the belongings present in the house. In June 2021, the tenant vacated the house without clearing the dues, citing wife's pregnancy. But it is said that he had come to the house through the back door once after, but yet hadn't paid the owner. After waiting for over one year, the owner today forcefully entered the house to clear the belongings of the tenant when in a drum body parts of a woman has been recovered," NDTV quoted Ch. Srikanth, Commissioner of Police, Visakhapatnam city, as saying.

Months after the tenant hurriedly vacated the house and failed to clear the pending dues, the owner of the house broke open the door. He then discovered the stored body parts and filed a complaint with the police.

"We're suspecting that it could be his wife. The (house) owner has given a complaint, based on which a case has been registered," Mr Srikanth said as per a report published on NDTV.

Similar to Shraddha murder case

Aaftab Poonawala (28) killed his live-in partner Shraddha (27) on the evening of May 18 by strangling her and later chopped her body into 35 pieces. He stored the parts in a 300-liter-fridge for over 20 days before going around the national capital disposing off bits and pieces of her corpse.

Poonawala was arrested by the Delhi Police on November 14 and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. Investigation in the gruesome murder is underway.

Just days after the nation got shocked by Shraddha murder, Delhi police arrested a woman and her son for allegedly murdering her husband, Anjan Das, for having an extramarital affair, almost in the same manner Aaftab did. Das (45) was killed on May 30 by his wife Poonam (48) and stepson Deepak (25), and his body chopped up in 22 pieces which were scattered around the city by the mother-son duo.

The same day when the Anjan Das murder case was reported, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was arrested after he allegedly threatened a 17-year-old girl to murder and chop her into pieces after she refused to marry him.