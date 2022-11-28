UP: Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill, 'Cut Into Pieces' Minor Girl After She Rejects Marriage Proposal

A man in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur allegedly threatened a 17-year-old girl to murder and chop her into pieces after she refused to marry him. The accused, Mohammed Faiz, has been arrested by the police.

Faiz was allegedly stalking the girl and forcing her to marry him. But when the girl rejected his proposal, he threatened her, saying, "If the marriage doesn't happen, I will cut you into pieces," India Today reported.

The girl's family told the police that Faiz used to follow their daughter to school and despite efforts to counsel him, he kept harrassing her to marry him. This led the parents to file a complaint at the Naubasta police station, claiming a threat to the minor's life.

Faiz arrested, booked under POCSO

Based on the girl's family's complaint, the police conducted a raid at Faiz's house in Chaman Ganj, when his family clashed with the police officers.

Faiz was subsequently arrested and charged under the Protection of Children from of Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

As per the complaint, he repeatedly threatened to kill the minor girl after she rejected his proposal.

The case comes at a time when the country is reeling under the horrifying murder case of Shraddha Walkar by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Poonawala strangled Walkar on May 18, cut her body into 35 pieces and scattered parts of her corpse around Delhi's Mehrauli forest.



The Kanpur case is also one in a long line of incidents of rejection violence. Similar incidents of men attacking young girls and women after they reject their advances have surfaced in different pockets of the country earlier.