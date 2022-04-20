Wednesday, Apr 20, 2022
Andhra Pradesh Gets Record Rs12,123 Crore For Development Of National Highways: Official

In AP, the national highways are spread over a length of 7,303.34 kilometres of which 4,007.95 km are maintained by the state Roads and Buildings Department.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the highest-ever outlay

Updated: 20 Apr 2022 9:50 pm

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved the highest-ever outlay of Rs 12,123 crore for improvement of National Highway infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Wednesday.

State Roads and Buildings Department Principal Secretary M T Krishna Babu said this allocation is a jump of Rs 4,258 crore over last year’s sanction of Rs 7,865 crore. In AP, the national highways are spread over a length of 7,303.34 kilometres of which 4,007.95 km are maintained by the state Roads and Buildings Department.

"We will take up improvement of the NHs maintained by the state Roads and Buildings department with the funds allotted this year. These projects will improve connectivity from industrial nodes, economic zones and places of tourist interest. This will also improve logistic efficiency and create employment opportunities, besides generating more tax revenue to the state government," Krishna Babu said in a release. 

The Principal Secretary said they would complete all detailed project reports and land acquisition to commence the projects during the year itself. "These will be in addition to the works that will be taken up by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)," Krishna Babu added.

(With PTI inputs)

