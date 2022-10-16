Sunday, Oct 16, 2022
Andheri East Assembly By-poll: Let Rutuja Latke Be Elected Unopposed, Says Pawar

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, sought the unopposed election of Rutuja Latke, the Shiv Sena candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Updated: 16 Oct 2022 6:55 pm

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday sought the unopposed election of Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, in the Andheri East Assembly by-poll scheduled for November 3.

Rutuja Latke, the wife of Ramesh Latke, whose death necessitated the by-poll, is up against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Murji Patel.

Incidentally, October 17 is the last date for the withdrawal of nominations.

"The term for the new member (MLA) will be just one-and-half years. The bypoll is being held because of the unfortunate death of Ramesh Latke. His wife is contesting the seat. Latke was a corporator and an MLA. His contribution must be taken into consideration," Pawar said.

Huge efforts go into fighting bypolls, which is not required when the term is just for around one year, he said, adding that five to six months are spent with the election code of conduct in place.

He also hailed the Bombay High Court order directing the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to accept the resignation of Rutuja Latke so that she could fight the bypoll.

It is good the High Court showed the proper direction to the concerned authorities, Pawar added. 

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Navirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis not to field his party's candidate for the by-poll as "reverence" to the late Ramesh Latke. 

