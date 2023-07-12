Tuesday, Aug 08, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

‘Those Rejoicing SC Order Under Delusion, ED Will Continue To Strike Against Corrupt’: Amit Shah

Home National

‘Those Rejoicing SC Order Under Delusion, ED Will Continue To Strike Against Corrupt’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah came up with a statement after the SC held as illegal the third extension granted to the ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Outlook Web Desk

Updated: 12 Jul 2023 7:49 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has warned that ED director will take notice of “the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset”.

Shah’s statement comes after the Supreme Court held as illegal the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31.

“Who is the Enforcement Directorate director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset,” PTI quoted Shah as having said. 

Shah said those rejoicing over the Supreme Court decision on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case are delusional for various reasons: the amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld.

He said the powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same as the ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e., to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

"Thus, who the ED director is - that is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset," he said.
 

Advertisement

Tags

National India Union Home Minister Amit Shah Supreme Court Corruption Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra

Related stories

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Misbehaves With Reporter When Asked About Sexual Harassment Case, Slams Car's Door On Mic

CBI And ED Directors Can Have Maximum Tenure Of Five Years: SC

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read