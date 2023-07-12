‘Those Rejoicing SC Order Under Delusion, ED Will Continue To Strike Against Corrupt’: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has warned that ED director will take notice of “the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset”.

Shah’s statement comes after the Supreme Court held as illegal the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31.

“Who is the Enforcement Directorate director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset,” PTI quoted Shah as having said.

Shah said those rejoicing over the Supreme Court decision on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case are delusional for various reasons: the amendments to the CVC Act, which were duly passed by the Parliament, have been upheld.

He said the powers of the ED to strike at those who are corrupt and on the wrong side of the law remain the same as the ED is an institution which rises beyond any one individual and is focused on achieving its core objective - i.e., to investigate offences of money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws.

