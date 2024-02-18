National

Amit Shah Likens Upcoming LS Polls With ‘Mahabharat’, Says No Doubt About Modi Becoming PM Again

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made these remarks during BJP’s two day national convention meeting at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

Outlook Web Desk
Outlook Web Desk

February 18, 2024

BJP leadership garlanding PM Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info-icon

BJP leader Shah said Modi is leading one group and Congress is leading family-run parties which are known for “graft and appeasement”.

He made these remarks during BJP’s two day national convention meeting at Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

“The national council meeting is being organised ahead of the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections. Following this national council meeting, we will go to every constituency with PM Modi's message of how India would look by 2047. In a few days, people of India will decide who would rule the country for the next five years. There is no doubt that PM Modi will retain power," he said.

He also said: ""In 75 years of its history, the country has seen 17 Lok Sabha elections, 22 governments and 15 PMs. Every government in the country tried to bring development as per its time. However, there is no confusion about this that overall development took place in the last 10 years of the Modi government."

Advertisement

Union Home Minister Shah also said terrorism and naxalism are nearing their end. He added the country will be free of them in Modi government 3.0.

He asserted there is no doubt that the people in the country have made up their mind that PM Modi will retain power.

Advertisement

He also took a jibe at Opposition-bloc INDIA, saying: "If someone ask me about INDI alliance, then I would call it a bonhomie of seven dynastic parties. Those who cannot establish democracy in their own party will never be able to safeguard the democracy of the country. On one hand, there is the 'developmental alliance' under the leadership of PM Modi, on the other, there is the Rahul Gandhi-led dynastic alliance."

Advertisement
Tags
Important: We are pleased to inform you that the migration of our site @outlookindia.com has been successfully completed, aimed at enhancing your user experience. However, please be advised that due to the scale of operations, some data discrepancies may occur. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and greatly appreciate your patience and understanding during this transition period. Rest assured, we are committed to sorting out any data discrepancies.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement