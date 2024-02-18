“The national council meeting is being organised ahead of the (2024 Lok Sabha) elections. Following this national council meeting, we will go to every constituency with PM Modi's message of how India would look by 2047. In a few days, people of India will decide who would rule the country for the next five years. There is no doubt that PM Modi will retain power," he said.

He also said: ""In 75 years of its history, the country has seen 17 Lok Sabha elections, 22 governments and 15 PMs. Every government in the country tried to bring development as per its time. However, there is no confusion about this that overall development took place in the last 10 years of the Modi government."