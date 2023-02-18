Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Amit Shah Arrives In Nagpur, Attends Musical Fountain Show

Amit Shah
Amit Shah watched a special musical fountain in Nagpur Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 7:20 am

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening watched a special musical fountain and light show at Futala lake in Nagpur after his arrival in the city.

The floating musical fountain coming up at Futala lake is the brainchild of Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Nagpur.

Shah along with Gadkari, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, among others, watched the trial show of the musical fountain. The fountain show was a blend of mesmerizing laser lights and melodious music.

Earlier, the Union Home Minister was accorded a warm welcome by BJP workers on his arrival at the  Nagpur airport on a three-day Maharashtra visit.

On Saturday, Shah will attend a programme organised to celebrate the birth centenary of founder-editor of the Lokmat Media group and veteran freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda, popularly known as 'Babuji', and golden jubilee of its Marathi newspaper's Nagpur edition.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis will be the guests of honour at the Lokmat event.

Shah will also visit Deekshabhoomi and Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Reshimbagh. Deekshabhoomi is the place where social reformer Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar embraced Buddhism in 1956.

The Union Home Minister will then travel to Pune, where he will inaugurate 'Shivsrushti', a historical theme park dedicated to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on February 19, the birth anniversary of the founder of the Maratha empire.

The theme park is a brainchild of Padma Bhushan awardee late Shivshahir Babasaheb Purandare, a historian and theatre personality.

