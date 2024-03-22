Allahabad HC Declares UP Madrasa Board Act 'Unconstitutional'

The Allahabad High Court on Friday declared the UP Board of Madrasa Education Act, 2004 "unconstitutional", saying it violates principle of secularism. Declaring UP Madrasa Education Act ultra vires, the Allahabad High Court directed the state government to frame scheme to accommodate madrasa students in formal school system.
There are said to be around 25,000 madrasas in Uttar Pradesh and over 16,500 are recognised by the UP Board of Madrasa Education, a Times Now report mentioned.
The court's decision comes while hearing a plea challenging the legality of the UP Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004 and certain provisions of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Act, 2012.
Earlier in March, Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) identified 13,000 illegal Madarsas in the state and submitted a report to the government, recommending the closure of these Madarsas.