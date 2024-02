Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday told reporters that he was yet to get any invitation for the Congress yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which entered West Bengal, then went to Bihar, and then returned to Bengal.

Yadav's comments came at a time when the Congress and the Samajwadi Party are holding seat-sharing talks in Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha election due in two months.