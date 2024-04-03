National

Akhilesh Was Not In Favour Of Ram Temple In Ayodhya, Cong Too Did Nothing About It: Amit Shah

He also said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has stopped the migration of people from western Uttar Pradesh and it is the criminals who are migrating now.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was not in favour of Ram temple being constructed in Ayodhya and the Congress too did not do anything about it during its rule.

Addressing a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar to seek votes for BJP candidate Sanjeev Baliyan ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Shah said it was the Narendra Modi government that honoured people's sentiment and built the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also said that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has stopped the migration of people from western Uttar Pradesh and it is the criminals who are migrating now.

People of the country have appreciated the Modi government for the removal of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, he said further.

Rashtriya Lok Dal president Jayant Chaudhary, who accompanied Shah at the rally, hailed the government for conferring the Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Chaudhary said none of the INDIA bloc leaders have said a word on Chaudhary Charan Singh getting the Bharat Ratna.

