National

Air India Ties Up With Delhi Metro, DIAL To Facilitate Check-In For International Passengers

The check-in and baggage drop facility at the Delhi airport allows passengers to check in their baggage at the metro station, giving the outstation travellers the option to explore the city baggage-free

File Photo
Air India Books 194 Tickets For Flight Which Has Capacity Of Accommodating 144 Passengers | File Photo
info_icon

Air India on Tuesday said it has partnered with Delhi Metro and Delhi airport to facilitate check-in for international air passengers at two metro stations in Delhi.

The check-in and baggage drop facility at the Delhi airport allows passengers to check in their baggage at the metro station, giving the outstation travellers the option to explore the city baggage-free.

During this period, their baggage gets securely loaded onto the aircraft through an advanced automated infrastructure created by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

Currently available for domestic air travel, this service will now be extended to international flyers and will remain operational at two Delhi metro stations-- New Delhi and Shivaji Stadium-- from 7 am to 9 pm, Air India said in a statement.

"This initiative not only provides a cost-effective option for travellers coming from distant locations but also helps control congestion at the airport, leading to a better experience for all our customers. This initiative will significantly enhance the convenience of our customers," said Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer at Air India.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins Gujarat's Porbandar; Cong Leads In 4 Of 6 Himachal Seats
  2. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Set To End As BJP Crosses Majority | Winners List
  3. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 134 Seats
  4. Bypolls Results 2024: BJP Holds Strong In Gujarat, UP; Cong Leads In 4 Out 6 Himachal Seats| FULL LIST
  5. Andhra Pradesh Assembly Election 2024 Results: Full Winners List
Entertainment News
  1. Did You Know? Rajkummar Rao Once Drank Half A Bottle Of Betadine; Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Why
  2. ‘Star Wars: The Acolyte’: 5 Reasons Why You Need To Plunge Yourself Into The Enduring Legacy Of The ‘Star Wars’ Franchise
  3. 'Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2' Trailer Review: Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Struggles To Keep Her Identity Hidden
  4. Amrit Kaur Speaks Up For Palestine In Her Winning Speech At The 2024 Canadian Screen Awards
  5. Lady Gaga Sparks Pregnancy Rumours With A Bump At Her Sister's Wedding, Fans Can't Wait For The Good News
Sports News
  1. IND Vs IRE, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Gavaskar Picks India's Playing XI, Kohli To Open With...
  2. AFG Vs UGA, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan Demolish Uganda - Data Debrief
  3. IND Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2024 Preview: India Face Potential Banana Skin Fixture In Opener
  4. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
  5. India Vs Ireland Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: When And Where To Watch
World News
  1. China's Spacecraft Takes Off From Far Side Of Moon To Bring Home First Samples
  2. A Court In PoK Rejects Kashmiri Poet Ahmed Farhad's Bail Plea
  3. Pakistani High Court Orders De-Sealing Of Imran Khan's Party Office In Islamabad
  4. Pakistan: Islamabad Court Orders De-sealing Of Imran Khan’s Party Office
  5. Indian Student Missing In US Located, Safe: Police
Latest Stories
  1. Election Commission Of India Lok Sabha Results: NDA Set For Majority, INDIA Exceeds Expectations
  2. Jammu Kashmir Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti Both Concede Defeat
  3. UP Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE: INDIA Bloc Shines, Ahead In Over 40 Seats
  4. Odisha Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP Crosses Majority; Naveen Patnaik Leads In Hinjili, Kantabanji
  5. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: 295 Vs 230, NDA's Majority Reduces In Trends; Pawar Approaches BJP Allies Naidu, Nitish
  6. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Jagan Reddy May Resign Today As TDP Surges Ahead With 134 Seats
  7. Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP, Congress Tied In Telangana; DMK, Allies Set To Sweep In Tamil Nadu
  8. EC Bypolls Results 2024 LIVE: BJP Wins Gujarat's Porbandar; Cong Leads In 4 Of 6 Himachal Seats