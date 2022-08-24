Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
AIMIM Seeks BJP MLA Raja Singh's Expulsion From Telangana Assembly

AIMIM legislator Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri on Wednesday wrote a letter to Telangana Assembly Speaker P Srinivas Reddy requesting him to initiate expulsion proceedings against BJP Floor Leader T Raja Singh for his alleged comments on Prophet Mohammad.

Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri
Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri PTI

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 7:46 pm

Controversial BJP leader Raja Singh was arrested by the city police on Tuesday following his alleged remarks against Islam and Prophet Mohammad in a video that was later pulled down by the social media platform on which it was uploaded.

Hours after the arrest, he was granted bail by a local court where he was produced.

Singh's statement on Monday against Prophet Mohammad and Islam has caused immense hurt to the sentiments of Muslims across India and it is a blatant violation of his oath as a member of the legislative assembly, Quadri said in his letter.

"Raja Singh has repeatedly incited violence and promoted enmity, hatred, and ill-will against Muslims. Thus, he has also violated his oath to uphold the integrity of India. This statement is the most recent example proving that he is unfit to be a member of the House," the AIMIM leader said.

According to him, the legislative assembly has inherent powers under Article 194 of the Constitution to punish any member for breach of privilege and contempt of the House. These powers include the power to expel a member from the House, he further said.

(Inputs from PTI)

