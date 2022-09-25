Sunday, Sep 25, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

AIMIM Declares Three Candidates For Gujarat Assembly Polls

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday evening declared his party's candidates for three seats for the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

AIMIM Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi
AIMIM Party Chief Asaduddin Owaisi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Sep 2022 7:41 am

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday evening declared his party's candidates for three seats for the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Elections in the BJP-ruled state, yet to be announced, are expected to be held by December.

Sabir Kabliwala, president of the state unit of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, would contest from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, Owaisi announced while addressing a gathering in the Juhapura area here. 

The party's Dalit face Kaushika Parmar will contest from Danilimda (SC) seat of Ahmedabad, while Wasim Qureshi will contest from Surat-East.

Jamalpur-Khadia and Danilimda seats are currently held by Congress while Surat-East is with the ruling BJP.

In 2012, Kabliwala, a former Congressman, contested from Jamalpur-Khadia, which has a nearly 60 percent Muslim population, as an Independent after he was denied a ticket by the Congress.
Due to a possible division of votes between Kabliwala and Congress's Samirkhan Pathan, BJP's Bhushan Bhatt won.

In 2017 he withdrew his candidature in support of Congress candidate Imran Khedawala who won the election.
Owaisi in his speech termed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent visit to a mosque and madrasa in Delhi as a "new drama by BJP and RSS." 

"Can he meet (Gujarat riot victim) Bilkis Bano and tell her that he will ensure justice to her? People who raped her and killed many others were freed by the BJP government in Gujarat. Will Bhagwat go and meet her? No, he will not," Owaisi said.
While Bhagwat visited a madrasa in Delhi, the BJP government in Assam is demolishing madrasas and the Uttar Pradesh government has started a survey of madrassa and Waqf properties to "snatch such properties", he said.

Related stories

Narendra Modi Is Quicker Than Cheetah When Evading Issues: Asaduddin Owaisi

India Needs ‘Weak PM’ So That He Can Help ‘Weak’: Asaduddin Owaisi

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National AIMIM President Bilkis Bano RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Party's Dalit Face Kaushika Parmar Asaduddin Owaisi Assembly Elections In Gujarat All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen BJP Government In Assam
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

Prophet Row: Supreme Court Transfers FIRs Against Journalist Navika Kumar To Delhi Police

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It