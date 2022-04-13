Wednesday, Apr 13, 2022
AIMIM Chief Owaisi Blames Rajasthan Govt For Karauli Violence

Over 30 people were injured in the violence on April 2 after a bike rally being carried out to mark the Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. PTI

Updated: 13 Apr 2022 10:04 pm

 AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday called the Karauli violence the result of the Rajasthan government’s failure to maintain law and order.

Over 30 people were injured in the violence on April 2 after a bike rally being carried out to mark the Hindu new year was pelted with stones.

"The Karauli riot is the failure of the Congress government of Rajasthan," he told reporters at the Jaipur airport. He was here to attend a "roza-iftar" party.

He alleged that the violence took place due to the Congress government's lax law and order situation. 

The violence took place to target the Muslims, he said.  

Owaisi said it is the responsibility of the government to do justice and control the law and order situation but it failed in it.

He said it was hoped that CM Ashok Gehlot would take a lesson from the mistakes of his previous tenure when a holy book of a community was burnt.  

Gehlot doesn't seem to have learnt a lesson from the past mistakes and these mistakes lead to riots, he added.

Owaisi said his party will field its candidates in the Rajasthan Assembly election in 2023. 

National AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Asaduddin Owaisi Karauli Rajasthan Hindu-Muslim Riot Muslims Ram Navami Violence
