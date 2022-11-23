AIIMS Delhi OPD, Sample Collection Affected As Server Goes Down In Suspected Cyber Attack

The server of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi has been down since Wednesday morning, affecting healthcare services it offers.

The AIIMS Delhi server is down since 7 am on Wednesday and outpatient department (OPD) and sample collection services have been affected as a result. Most of the OPD appointments at AIIMS Delhi are made online only.

It is suspected that a ransomware cyber attack could be behind the AIIMS server outage.

A statement by AIIMS Delhi said that National Informatics Centre (NIC), whose servers AIIMS uses, has said that the hospital may have been subjected to a ransomeware attack.

A ransomeware is kind of malicious software that locks a device and only opens it when the target pays a ransom to the attacker.

The AIIMS statement says that Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN) of the Union government is on the case.

Breaking : Cyber attack may be responsible for shutdown of AIIMS Server : NIC Team pic.twitter.com/pxStWvItuf — Hemant Rajaura (@hemantrajora_) November 23, 2022

"With the server being down, the OPD and sample collection were handled manually but the sample system for those who do not have a Unique Health Identification were affected," an official source told PTI, adding that as each sample collected requires a barcode for tracking, the server going down has led to very few samples being collected.

(With PTI inputs)