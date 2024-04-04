AIADMK: Tracing The Journey From Its Formation, Its Alliances, Governments And Power Struggles

In Tamil Nadu politics, the cult of personality has played a very important role in shaping the opinion of the voters. As many critics have pointed out, from MG Ramachandran’s infallible personality and asserting political power in the state to Jayalalithaa’s image as the supreme leader who did not fear to walk into elections without alliances, AIADMK’s trajectory has been shaped by the influence of its leaders, factional disturbances and its shifting alliances. Outlook looks a concise timeline of the party.