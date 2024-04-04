The Amma Effect: From Silver Screens To Political Thrones

Members of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam(AIADMK) party carry placards with the image of AIADMK leader Jayalalithaa Jayaram as they celebrate in front of her residence in Chennai on May 19, 2016. (Photo via Getty Images)

