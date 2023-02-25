Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
After SC Refuses To Order CBI Probe In Assault Case, NCP's Awhad Slams Maha, Cops

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad on Friday alleged the Maharashtra government and Thane police had tried to mislead the Supreme Court in connection with an assault case registered against him.

Jitendra Awhad
Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad Source: Facebook

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 9:24 am

Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad on Friday alleged the Maharashtra government and Thane police had tried to mislead the Supreme Court in connection with an assault case registered against him. Thane-based civil engineer Anant Karmuse (40) had alleged he was assaulted on April 5, 2020, by Awhad and some policemen over a morphed picture and criticism of the MLA.


Karmuse had alleged he was assaulted in Awhad's bungalow after he criticized the latter, who was a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray cabinet at the time, on social media for opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to light lamps as part of efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19. Observing that a victim has a fundamental right to a fair trial, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered Maharashtra police to further investigate the alleged assault.


While refusing to order a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said the Bombay High Court has not committed any error in refusing to transfer the investigation to the central agency. Addressing a press conference here, Awhad said the Thane police had claimed he had tried to create a feud between two communities, adding cases mentioned in the affidavit in SC were related to acts as a politician. None of them pertain to an attempt to murder, assault, or serious offenses, he claimed.

"The Maharashtra government and police have told the SC there are 24 cases against me. I have been portrayed as a gangster.," he said. He said he was being "fixed" by a "sarvochh shaktiman" (all-powerful) person from Thane, adding recent FIRs in connection with a ruckus in a mall and an alleged molestation were to make the case against him strong in the apex court.

