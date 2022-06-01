Wednesday, Jun 01, 2022
Adityanath Hails Modi Govt On 8 Years In Office, Slams Previous Govts

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here on the completion of the Modi government's eight years, the CM said the situation changed after 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power with the slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (inclusive development). 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath PTI photo

Updated: 01 Jun 2022 5:21 pm

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday said there was "distrust" among the people against the government before 2014, and separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise. 

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state headquarters here on the completion of the Modi government's eight years, the CM said the situation changed after 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power with the slogan of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" (inclusive development). 

"There was distrust among people against the government before 2014. Separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise. Anarchy was at its peak. Corruption had become institutional," Adityanath said. He said that in May 2014 when Modi came to power, welfare schemes were launched for villagers, poor, women and all sections of society without any distrimination, changing the lives of 133 crore people of the country. 

He said governments in the past just gave slogans for poverty elimination, but did nothing on the ground, and for providing people with the basic necessities of "Roti, Kapda and Makan".

(With PTI inputs)

