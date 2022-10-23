Sunday, Oct 23, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Action Against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation To Divert Public Attention From Main Issues: Congress

The government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the RGF and the RGCT -- two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi -- for alleged violation of laws, officials said on Sunday.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh Twitter

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Oct 2022 8:15 pm

The Congress on Sunday hit back at the Centre for action against the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) and the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT), saying the move is aimed at diverting public attention from the main issues being faced by the country. 

The government has cancelled the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licences of the RGF and the RGCT -- two NGOs headed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi -- for alleged violation of laws, officials said on Sunday.

"They (Centre) recycle old charges against the RGF and RGCT. This is to defame the Congress and divert public attention from issues of day-to-day concern to them," said Congress general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh.

The economy is in deep crisis caused by spiralling prices, unemployment and a falling rupee, he said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Congress Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust (RGCT) Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) Licences Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Violation Of Laws Congress General Secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh

Outlook Podcast | Who Is Ram?

Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

IND Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli And Co Train Hard Ahead Of Pakistan Clash – In Pics

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained

Virat Kohli's All 11 Tattoos - How Do They Look Like, And The Meanings Explained