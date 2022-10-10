Monday, Oct 10, 2022
AAP's Sanjay Singh Visits Gurugram Hospital, And Enquires About Mulayam Singh's Health

In Gurugram on Sunday, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh enquired about Mulayam Singh Yadav's health.

Sanjay Singh addresses media
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 6:41 am

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Sunday visited the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram and enquired about the health of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a tweet, Singh said he also met Yadav's son and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav at the hospital.

The Samajwadi Party founder continues to be critical and on lifesaving drugs in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), the hospital said on Sunday.

The 82-year-old has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22 and was shifted to the ICU on October 2.

