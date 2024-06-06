AAP-Cong Alliance Only For LS Polls, No Tie-Up For Delhi Assembly Polls Yet: AAP Leader Gopal Rai

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo | File Photo

Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi state convener Gopal Rai said his party's alliance with the Congress was only for the Lok Sabha elections and hinted that the ruling party in the city will go solo | File Photo