AAP Begins Nationwide Protest Against Sisodia's Arrest

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began their nationwide protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. Claiming that Sisodia has been arrested in a false case, AAP's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak announced yesterday that they will take to the streets to protest against the same.

देश के लाखों बच्चों का भविष्य संवारने वाले महान शिक्षा मंत्री श्री मनीष सिसोदिया को फ़र्ज़ी केस में गिरफ़्तार कर लिया गया है।



इसके विरोध में आम आदमी पार्टी कल पूरे देश में विरोध प्रदर्शन करेगी। — Dr. Sandeep Pathak (@SandeepPathak04) February 26, 2023

Party workers began protesting outside the BJP office in Delhi today. The party hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beefing up security forces outside the BJP offices and asked what they are afraid of. A senior police officer earlier said that heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch -- DDU Marg -- in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located.

कल @msisodia जी को फर्जी केस में गिरफ्तार करने के बाद आज फिर PM मोदी ने AAP के Office के बाहर भारी संख्या में सुरक्षा बल तैनात कर दिया है।



BJP को किस बात का डर है? AAP के हाथों अपने अंत का? pic.twitter.com/f2kngHZZyt — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2023

Meanwhile, party workers began their protest in Bengaluru as well.

Huge protest in Bangalore by @AAPKarnataka against illegal and immoral arrest of @msisodia by BJP's CBI.



People of India know what value is of free quality education for the rise of India.



Why put CBI after Dy. CM @msisodia and not after Adani? pic.twitter.com/3rNTfM00Ln — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) February 27, 2023

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal too witnessed protests wherein party workers were detained.

AAP workers protested in Chandigarh as well, stating that "the sentiments of lakhs of children studying in government schools of Delhi have been hurt."

Sisodia will be produced in court shortly, a day after CBI arrested him in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. The minister was grilled on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, officials said.

