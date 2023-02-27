Monday, Feb 27, 2023
AAP Begins Nationwide Protest Against Sisodia's Arrest

AAP Begins Nationwide Protest Against Sisodia's Arrest

Sisodia will be produced in court shortly, a day after CBI arrested him in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22

AAP workers protested across the country against Sisodia's arrest
Updated: 27 Feb 2023 2:32 pm

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began their nationwide protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy case. Claiming that Sisodia has been arrested in a false case, AAP's national general secretary Sandeep Pathak announced yesterday that they will take to the streets to protest against the same. 

Party workers began protesting outside the BJP office in Delhi today. The party hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for beefing up security forces outside the BJP offices and asked what they are afraid of. A senior police officer earlier said that heavy security arrangements have been made on the stretch -- DDU Marg -- in central Delhi where both the BJP and the AAP headquarters are located.

Meanwhile, party workers began their protest in Bengaluru as well.

Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal too witnessed protests wherein party workers were detained.

AAP workers protested in Chandigarh as well, stating that "the sentiments of lakhs of children studying in government schools of Delhi have been hurt."

Sisodia will be produced in court shortly, a day after CBI arrested him in connection with the alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy for 2021-22. The minister was grilled on various aspects of the Excise policy, his alleged link with Dinesh Arora and other accused in the FIR, and details of message exchanges from multiple phones among others, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

