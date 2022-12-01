A Tale Of Two States: BJP Bats For Shivaji In Karnataka, But Downplays The Maratha Ruler In Maharashtra

Congress members led by party leader Naveen D'Souza raised objections against the proposal to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji at Mahaveer circle (Pumpwell circle) in the city at the recent Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council.

The MCC, in its October 29 meeting, had approved an agenda for installing the statue of Shivaji, acting on the request made by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Association. However, when the council met on Wednesday, D'Souza opposed the move, saying it is wrong to install a Shivaji statue in the city when the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) is trying to disrupt peace on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border. Instead, he suggested that a statue of Koti-Chennaya, the twin warriors of Tulunadu, could be installed. Congress member Shashidhar Hegde also backed him, saying a statue of a freedom fighter or achiever from the coastal region should be considered.

BJP countered the criticism, saying Congress has made it a habit to oppose Hindu leaders, and that Shivaji should not be limited to Maharashtra.

A different stance in Maharastra

On the same day in Maharashtra, state tourism minister and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha raked up a controversy for comparing chief minister Eknath Shinde to the Maratha ruler. During an address in the Satara district on Wednesday, Lodha compared Shinde's rebellion against former CM Uddhav Thackeray to that of Shivaji's confinement and eventual escape from the custody of Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

Opposition leaders such as Priyanka Chaturvedi and Aaditya Thackeray slammed the minister for his comments, and also attacked the state government led by Shinde's Sena faction and the BJP.

Aaditya, Uddhav's son, took a swipe at the current regime due to Lodha's remarks. “Comparing the traitors who sold faith with Chhatrapati Shiv Raya is not Hinduism, it is Maharashtra hatred! The goal of this box government is 'Maharashtra's gentrification',” Aaditya's post, roughly translated from Marathi, read. Sena's (Uddhav) erstwhile allies - the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress - in the MVA, also lashed out at Lodha for his remarks on Shivaji. State's opposition leader from the NCP Ajit Pawar termed the entire episode “unfortunate and shocking”, according to reports. Meanwhile, state Congress unit has demanded Lodha's resignation.

Further, on November 18, Governor and BJP leader Bhagat Singh Koshyari came into controversy for his remark “old idol” on Shivaji. "Shivaji was a hero of the old times. I'm talking about the new age. You can find your today's hero in Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Nitin Gadkari," the governor said, while addressing a gathering after conferring the D.Litt degree on senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at Dr BR Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad.

Koshyari’s remark evoked sharp reactions from political parties and organisations and left the ruling BJP red-faced. Several organisations and opposition parties have urged President Droupadi Murmu to transfer Koshiyari to some other state. The CM Eknath Shinde's MLA Sanjay Gaikwad warned Koshyari for the remarks, with Maharashtra education minister Deepak Kesarkar saying that both the CM and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis have conveyed to the governor about being cautious while speaking about the Maratha ruler.

A source at Raj Bhavan revealed Koshyari himself is not reportedly willing to continue. “Yes, considering his age and health issues, he wants to be relieved from the post and has been sharing the same with his close aides and some officers for the past few months. This has nothing to do with the ongoing controversy over his remarks on Shivaji Maharaj or bandh call given by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray,” said.