A Double Edged Weapon

The valleys down which they moved got plugged with a lot of unconsolidated sediment which is called moraine. Whether it was the Kedarnath disaster in 2013 or the Rishi Ganga flood in 2021, the sediments sequestered in these paraglacial valleys, when obstructed in their path down the river ended up inflicting all that damage on the terrain and the people. All fingers pointed at the string of barrages, which were operational or under construction that dared come up in this paraglacial zone that existed above 2,500 metres. Even the reservoir water levels fluctuate widely due to operational reasons, affecting the stability of the surrounding slopes. Our study on the impact of slope stability due to the reservoir draw down effect by the tehri dam highlighted this issue. Though less recognised, such collateral damages due to water impounding in the geologically fragile Uttarakhand need to be taken up seriously.