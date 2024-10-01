National

A Double Edged Weapon

Hydropower helps in reducing planet warming emissions from fossil fuels, but there is need to forecast better the impact of climate change on glaciers to use it safely

Professor Sarswati Prakash Sati
Professor Sarswati Prakash Sati is Head, Department of Basic and Social Sciences, College of Forestry, Tehri Garhwal
info_icon

Blessed with the highest peaks in the world and close to 10,000 glaciers, the Himalayas are a young and fragile range. Half the surface water we use every year comes from these glaciers, their meltwater feeding three major river systems. Together with monsoon rains, the icecaps ensure the Indus as well as the Ganges and the Brahmaputra flow proud and sustain life along their banks.

The growing energy demand, however, has in the last few decades thrust a new role on these rivers. They are increasingly being harnessed to generate hydropower. At least 16% of electricity generated in the world today comes from such sources. Many mountainous countries have come to depend completely on hydropower. For them, it is also a significant source of revenue.

What makes hydropower so popular is that it is seen as an indigenous, renewable energy resource. Also, the quick startup time of a hydropower plant enables it to respond to peak load demands and provide grid stability. Though initial installation costs are high, operating costs are low. Revenues increase significantly over time, making it an attractive sector for investment. It offers an opportunity for the Himalayan states, many of which are cash-strapped but blessed with huge hydropower potential.

Lakhwar-Vyasi hydroelectric dam amid mountain valley in Kalsi, Uttarakhand Photo: Shutterstock
info_icon

With the government shifting goalpost from state-led development to market-led development in 1991–92, and deciding to fast-track power projects, the scene changed quickly. The private sector jumped in to invest, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the two states with the largest hydropower potential.

While investing in these power projects, did the private sector also invest adequately in the knowledge of sediment dynamics? The question is important because only after knowing about the amount of sediment load a river carries, and at what pace, can one build on it engineering structures that are eco-friendly and economically viable.

Whether it was the Kedarnath disaster in 2013or the Rishi Ganga flood in 2021, the sediments sequestered in these paraglacial valleys, when obstructed in their path down the river ended up inflicting all that damage on the terrain and the people

Every river coursing down the Himalayas carries not just water, but also large volumes of sediments that float atop or roll along its riverbed. From where do the rivers get this load? It is the frequent landslides along with all the debris left behind by the receding glaciers in the last hundred odd years that contribute to this huge sediment bank. The rate at which these sediments hurtle down a river is what determines the life of the hydropower project constructed on it. When a river flows past an area of high sedimentation, its load can be overwhelming. Studies caution against building a barrage at such spots. It would only aggravate destruction and damage to mankind and environment in times of an extreme climate event.

The Ravi Chopra Committee set up by the Supreme Court in June 2013, post the Kedarnath disaster, when unprecedented floods ravaged Uttarakhand, killing thousands in Kedarnath was tasked to assess a similar lapse. It sought to answer one question: Did the existing and ongoing hydropower projects contribute to the environmental degradation and the tragedy that occurred at Uttarakhand that year?

In the Himalayas lay all the answers. Because of its juvenile nature, the rivers emerging from the glaciers here are still trying to attain equilibrium with the ongoing tectonic upheaval. These mountainous rivers are highly erosive and carry higher concentration of sediment than their peninsular counterparts. This again is tied to glacial movement. The icecaps first descended to around 2500 metres (which is broadly the winter snow line), but are now stationed above 3,500 metres.

The valleys down which they moved got plugged with a lot of unconsolidated sediment which is called moraine. Whether it was the Kedarnath disaster in 2013 or the Rishi Ganga flood in 2021, the sediments sequestered in these paraglacial valleys, when obstructed in their path down the river ended up inflicting all that damage on the terrain and the people. All fingers pointed at the string of barrages, which were operational or under construction that dared come up in this paraglacial zone that existed above 2,500 metres. Even the reservoir water levels fluctuate widely due to operational reasons, affecting the stability of the surrounding slopes. Our study on the impact of slope stability due to the reservoir draw down effect by the tehri dam highlighted this issue. Though less recognised, such collateral damages due to water impounding in the geologically fragile Uttarakhand need to be taken up seriously.

At the same time, there is no denial that hydropower is one of the cleanest forms of the energy and there is plenty of water to carry it on in the Himalayan rivers. We only need to harness it well, keeping in mind that global warming has become a reality and a majority of the Himalayan rivers depends upon the glacial melt for their flow. Only after understanding the relationship between climate change, glacier retreat, slope instability and paraglacial sediment dynamics can we build safe and sustainable hydropower projects that serve our interests. What we need are analogue-based studies that can predict future sediment loads of a river, specifically its bedload that comes from the paraglacial response to climate change. Artificial intelligence (AI) could help devise real-time early-warning systems that track how rivers respond to extreme events so that human tragedies and infrastructure damages can be minimised.

Professor Sarswati Prakash Sati is Head, Department of Basic and Social Sciences, College of Forestry, Tehri Garhwal, and is known for authoritative studies on dams

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal Betters Sunil Gavaskar's 53-Year-Old Record
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: India Win In Kanpur, Top WTC Table - In Pics
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bumrah, Jaiswal Headline India's Seven-Wicket Trampling Of Bangladesh
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 5 Innings Report: BAN Batters Fold Up Quickly As Hosts Require 95 Runs To Win
Football News
  1. Premier League: Bournemouth Beat Southampton - In Pics
  2. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  3. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  4. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  5. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Double Edged Weapon
  2. The Mandala Economy
  3. Eastern Ladakh Standoff: Situation Stable But Not Normal, Says Army Chief On India-China Border Clash
  4. Springs Of Life
  5. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: 44.08% Voter Turnout Till 1 PM; 'True Mainstreaming Of Democracy', Says BJP
Entertainment News
  1. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  2. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  3. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  4. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  5. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Thailand Bus Fire: School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, Over 20, Including Children, Feared Dead
  2. Sri Lanka’s New Government Holds Smallest Cabinet Meeting Ever
  3. Yemen: Suspected Attack By Houthi Rebels Targets Ship In Red Sea
  4. Over 200 Killed In Nepal Floods, Landslides
  5. South Korea Unveils Its Most Powerful Missile Capable Of Reaching North Korea's Underground Bunkers
Latest Stories
  1. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
  2. Horoscope For October 1, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  3. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  4. Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences Between The Two Celebrations Honouring Goddess Durga
  5. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  6. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  7. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Highlights: IND Beat BAN By 7 Wickets In Kanpur | BAN 233, 146; IND - 285/9d, 98/3