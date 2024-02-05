A Cross To Bear

“The Catholic Church makes a distinction between civil and ecclesial law. While the law of the land always takes precedence over ecclesial law in legal areas, the sacramentality of marriage is the key to the church and the ecclesial law such as the appropriate age to marry for men and women. The Church is concerned that while it respects and follows the civil code, it cannot have the civil code infringe on the sacramentality of the Christian marriage, especially in areas of indissolubility and unity. Indissolubility refers to the permanency of the Christian marriage and unity refers to the one person, the spouse. It also holds the position that the civil act cannot automatically have an ecclesial effect—a civil divorce would not automatically result in an annulment or dissolution of marriage in the Church due to the sacramental nature of marriage. Conversely, an annulment or dissolution of marriage granted by the Church does not have a civil effect,” he says.