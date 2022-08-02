Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

843 More Devotees Leave Jammu For Buddha Amarnath Shrine In Poonch

The batch of 843 pilgrims -- 780 men, 69 women and 14 children -- left in 17 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security.

undefined
Amarnath pilgrims Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 8:31 pm

Another batch of over 800 pilgrims left for the revered Buddha Amarnath shrine in Poonch district from a base camp in Jammu on Monday amid tight security arrangements, officials said. The Buddha Amarnath Yatra resumed on Friday after remaining suspended for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The batch of 843 pilgrims -- 780 men, 69 women and 14 children -- left in 17 vehicles from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu for the shrine amid tight security, they said. The yatra will culminate on August 8 with the departure of ‘Chari Mubarak’ from Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch.

The temple of Baba Buddha Amarnath dedicated to Lord Shiva is also known as “Chattani Baba Amarnath temple” and is located 290 km northwest of Jammu. Standing 4,600 feet above sea level, the shrine is located in a picturesque setting.

Related stories

Over 700 Pilgrims Leave For Amarnath Cave Shrine From Jammu

Amid Tight Security, 900 Devotees Left For Buddha Amarnath In Poonch: Officials

Buddha Amarnath Yatra Begins, Over 1000 Pilgrims Leave From Jammu

A multi-tier security has been put in place at the shrine and on the yatra route. The yatra is being held in the backdrop of the busting of several modules of the LeT terror group in Jammu, Rajouri and Reasi districts and the recovery of a huge quantity of arms and explosive material last week. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Buddha Amarnath Shrine Poonch District 800 Pilgrims Left Security Arrangements Covid 19 Pandemic Shri Dashnami Akhara Poonch Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp Chattani Baba Amarnath Temple
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

India At Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa Enters Women's Squash Singles Quarterfinals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 4 Highlights: Shushila Likmabam, Vijay Kumar Yadav, Harjinder Kaur Increase India's Medal Count