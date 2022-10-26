Wednesday, Oct 26, 2022
82 COVID-19 Cases Registered In Karnataka

82 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative number to 40,68,193.

Updated: 26 Oct 2022 8:19 pm

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 82 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative tally in the state to 40,68,193, the health department said.

There were no COVID-19 fatalities and the death toll due to the virus remained the same at 40,242.

Also, 271 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,25,944, according to a health bulletin. The active cases count stood at 1,953, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for the maximum number of 57 cases. Other communities too reported new infections.

According to the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the department, 20 districts reported zero infections and zero fatalities.

A total of 4,367 samples were tested in the state including 2,507 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined across the state to 6.94 crores.

The number of COVID vaccinations administered in the state rose to more than 12 crores, with 372 people being inoculated on Wednesday.

