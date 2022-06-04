8 Killed At Hapur Chemical Factory Blaze Near Delhi

Eight people were killed in a fire incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, the reports said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district near Delhi, mentioned NDTV report.

It said rescue operations at the chemical factory is underway.

The report said the accident occurred following a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60 kilometres from New Delhi.

In the incident several workers of the factory have suffered injuries, it said.

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.

