Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

8 Killed At Hapur Chemical Factory Blaze Near Delhi

The fire incident occurred at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district near Delhi leaving eight people dead and several injured, the reports said.

8 Killed At Hapur Chemical Factory Blaze Near Delhi
Fire in chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur.(File photo-Representational image) PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 6:24 pm

Eight people were killed in a fire incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur district, the reports said on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district near Delhi, mentioned NDTV report.

It said rescue operations at the chemical factory is underway.

Related stories

Fire Erupts In North Delhi’s Bhalswa Landfill Site, Brought Under Control

Seven Feared Charred To Death As Bus Catches Fire In Kalaburagi District

Fire Breaks Out at Factory in Delhi

The report said the accident occurred following a boiler burst at an industrial facility in Dhaulana, around 60 kilometres from New Delhi.

In the incident several workers of the factory have suffered injuries, it said.

In a tweet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.
 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Chemicals Factory Fire Firefighters Delhi Hapur Dead Injured Blast Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Mukesh Ambani Beats Gautam Adani; Becomes Asia’s Richest Man Again 

Mukesh Ambani Beats Gautam Adani; Becomes Asia’s Richest Man Again 

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words

World Of Translations | Beyond Booker: Our World In Their Words