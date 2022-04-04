Monday, Apr 04, 2022
6 Newly Elected Rajya Sabha Members Take Oath

Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including two from the BJP and one from the Congress, took oath in the House on Monday.

Rajya Sabha (Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 12:42 pm

Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including two from the BJP and one from the Congress, took oath in the House on Monday.

Pabitra Margherita (BJP, Assam); Rwngwra Narzary (UPPL, Assam); Jebi Mather Hisham (Congress, Kerala); Sandosh Kumar (CPI, Kerala); A A Rahim (CPI-M, Kerala); and S Phangnon Konyak (BJP, Nagaland) were the members who took oath in the Upper House of Parliament.

Before taking their seat in the House, every member of the Rajya Sabha is required to take oath before the President or some person appointed in that behalf by him.

